GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A garage fire Sunday morning which caused $3,000 in damage prompted a full response from the Galesburg Fire Department.

That’s the word from the department which said in an email that all three stations and 11 firefighters were dispatched to 350 Monmouth Blvd. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage. The fire was quickly put out.

All residents were outside when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. A fire investigation has ruled the fire to be “intentional.”