PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a garage fire at a business near Lincoln Avenue and Warren Street Saturday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews responded at approximately 4:17 a.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the rear and roof of the garage. Shortly after arriving, part of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Peoria Code Enforcement assessed the building and determined to do an emergency demolition to the part of the building damaged by the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported during this incident