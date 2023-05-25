PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire near Boyd and Arrow Avenues at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Limestone Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters observed a two-car garage fully engulfed when they arrived, with fire spreading to the house.

Crews from Limestone Fire Department, Bartonville Fire Department, Logan-Trivoli Fire Department, Peoria Fire Department, and West Peoria Fire Protection District all worked to contain and extinguished the fire.

The garage was deemed a total loss and the home suffered major fire damage.

This incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.