PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.

The truck driver said he lost control of the truck, which resulted in him hitting a tree and a parked car.

The driver has severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. No one was inside the parked car.