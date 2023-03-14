BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Parks & Recreation department of Bloomington will begin resident registration with its Garden plot rental program starting March 22.

Located on the SW corner of Hershey and Ireland Grove, 45 plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are 8 plots, 12 x 30 feet for $25.00 each, and 37 plots 25 x 30 feet for $50.00 each.

The plots will be plowed prior to opening.

Those interested can register via ActiveNet by visiting www.bloomingtonparks.org or in-person at the HUB. The HUB is located on the first floor of the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

To make the gardening experience available to more community members only one garden plot is available per household.

The plotted map and detailed registration steps can be found here.