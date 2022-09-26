PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The streak has been broken at Peoria gas stations, with the average gas price in the city rising 2 cents this week to average $3.78 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 13.2 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and 47.8 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.57 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 82 cents higher at $4.39 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.65, up from last week’s $3.55. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.57 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $3.64.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.55 per gallon. The statewide average is $3.92 per gallon, 2.1 cents higher than last week’s average of $3.90.

The national average price per gallon has risen 3.2 cents this week, averaging $3.67 Monday. This is the first time the average price has risen over the past three months.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The price hikes are due to unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, seemingly all happening in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states. De Haan said some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out.

“In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption,” said De Haan. “Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country.”

The price of diesel is continuing to decline, averaging 5.1 cents cheaper nationally at $4.88 per gallon.