Gas price dip slightly, average $3.26 per gallon

In this June 26, 2019 photo, a man adds fuel to his vehicle with the price of gas displayed at the pump at a gas station in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, July 11, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for June. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices fell slightly in Peoria as the summer driving season continues, putting the average price per gallon at $3.26.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went down 1.3 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $2.96 while the most expensive price is $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 43 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.26 per gallon, down 3.1 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.23 per gallon, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price stayed at $3.03 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said gas prices could be balancing out.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” De Haan said in a blog post.

He said with limited crude oil supply coming online moving forward, oil prices could hit $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gas demand falling slightly last week, he said it is possible peak consumption happened during the July 4 holiday.

“While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only four to six weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting,” De Haan said.