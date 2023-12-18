PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gas in the Peoria area dropped about 5.6 cents in the last week, ahead of the anticipated increase of holiday travel statewide.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average price of gas in the area is approximately $3.13 a gallon on Monday. This is about 29 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago and about 23.7 cents a gallon cheaper than a year ago.

The most expensive gas in the area was about $3.99 a gallon, while the least expensive gas in the area was about $2.81 a gallon at the East Peoria Costco.

The average price of gas in Illinois is currently $3.12 a gallon, while the average price of gas across the U.S. is about $3.03 a gallon.

“As the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we’re on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists.”

This drop in gas prices comes after AAA announced that it is projecting 5.9 million Illinois residents to travel for the year-end holidays this year, which is up more than 146,000 travelers from last year.

The latest updates are available on GasBuddy’s website.