Gas prices continue to drop due to Covid-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In the midst of the global Coronavirus pandemic gas prices continue to drop.

With less people traveling and more working from home the demand for gas has gone down.

The average pump price in Illinois is $2.23, a 20 cent decrease since a week ago.

Prices here in Central Illinois are even lower than that, Peoria at $2.19 and the Twin Cities dipping below $2.00.

Still the overall number of people filling up their tanks has decreased from the quarantine. The people that have taken advantage of these prices are shocked at how low they are.

“I would think it would be at least 10 years ago that we saw prices this low,” said Bloomington resident Tina Parker.

Leaders say gas prices should continue to fall through the winter driving season and coronavirus concerns.

“As we’re allowed to get back out in pubic and travel more gas prices will rise but because that is an uncertainty right now we don’t know how long this will last,” said CEO of the Bloomington Economic Development Council.