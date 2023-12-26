PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in the Peoria area has dropped about 5.7 cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy Survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average gas price is $3.06 a gallon. This is about 25 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago, and about 20 cents a gallon cheaper than this time last year.

The most expensive price of gas recorded in the area is about $3.29 a gallon. The cheapest was about $2.77 a gallon and was believed to be at the Costco in East Peoria.

The average price of gas in Illinois was about $3.05 a gallon, and the national average was about $3.07 a gallon.

“After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped, but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year.

“For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives,” he added.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.