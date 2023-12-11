PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the last week, gas prices in Peoria dropped about 8 cents per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average gas price is about $3.19 a gallon. This is about 20 cents cheaper than a month ago and about 30 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The most expensive gas recorded in the area was about $3.99 a gallon, while the cheapest was priced at about $2.79 a gallon.

These local averages compare to an average of $3.24 a gallon across the state and about $3.11 across the U.S.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.