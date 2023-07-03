PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria has dropped approximately 4.4 cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is $3.60 a gallon Monday, with the highest price being $3.89 a gallon and the cheapest being $3.29 a gallon.

The average price is about 4.3 cents more expensive than a month ago and about $1.47 cheaper than it was this time last year.

The average price of gas in the state is $3.86 a gallon and the average price across the U.S. is $3.50.

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.



