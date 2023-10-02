PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to drop in the Peoria area, bringing some respite to local motorists.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations, the average price of gas in Peoria in the last week was $3.72 a gallon. That’s 2.2 cents less than last week and about 6 cents less than two weeks ago. Overall, gas prices are about 17 cents cheaper than a month ago, and about 32.7 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The cheapest gas price recorded in Peoria last week was $3.41 and the most expensive was $3.99. The national and the state’s average price is $3.77 a gallon.

“”You could say Christmas is coming early: California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices even fall below $5 there later this year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the trend is likely to be a strong one to the downside, small issues here and there could temporarily delay the onset of lower prices, but for now, motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.