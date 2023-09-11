PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The good news keeps coming when it comes to gas prices, according to a national website that monitors consumer gas prices:

It continues to be cheaper, says GasBuddy, to fill up your tank in the Peoria area. Prices at the pump dropped 5.2 cents in the past week for an average of $3.83 a gallon. The website surveys 148 stations within the city.

Combining the drop of 4.7 cents from last week, it’s nearly 10 cents less than two weeks ago.

Prices in Peoria are 2.4 cents a gallon lower than a month ago, and are 3 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has dropped less than a penny – 0.9 cents – in the last week and stands at $4.43 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Peoria was priced at $3.62 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.19 a gallon, a difference of 57 cents. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $1.11 a gallon while the highest was $5.29 a gallon.

To give some perceptive, five years ago gas was $2.76 a gallon and 10 years ago the per gallon price was $3.54.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

There is some good news, he said, for the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week.

“And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different,” he said.