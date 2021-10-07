Gas prices continue to rise, highest in seven years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gasoline prices continue to rise in Peoria, and across the country.

AAA is reporting gas prices in Peoria are at the highest level since October 2014. Since last month, prices have risen seven cents, from $3.25 to $3.32 per gallon, with some gas stations charging as high as $3.49.

AAA Spokesperson Molly Hart said the pandemic is mostly to blame.

“The pandemic has played a significant role in the cost of a gallon of gas at the gas station, and that is partly due to the fact that unlike years before the pandemic where supplies far outpaced the demand, the global future market has tightened,” she said.

Hart offered several tips to drivers wanting to save some money on gasoline, including removing excess weight from the car, taking fewer trips for errands, and considering paying cash at the pump because it’s often a few cents cheaper than credit.