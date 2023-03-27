PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria has risen 2.4 cents a gallon in the last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is currently $3.65 a gallon Monday.

This price is 13.7 cents a gallon higher than a month ago, but 82.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The cheapest gas in Peoria is $3.40 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.89 a gallon.

The average price in the state is currently $3.67 per gallon, while the national average is $3.40 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long-lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”



More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.