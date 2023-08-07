PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The bad news regarding gas prices continues as a website that monitors consumer gas prices said on Monday that the average price of a gallon of gas rose again this week.

Gasbuddy said the average price of a gallon of gas rose 10.5 cents last week, to $3.88. The website surveys 148 stations within the city. Last week, it was reported that gas rose 9 cents on the average per gallon of gas.

Prices in Peoria are 29.6 cents a gallon higher than a month ago, but are 33.2 cents a gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.14 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Peoria was priced at $3.69 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive location was $3.99 a gallon, which is a difference of 30 cents.

Statewide, the lowest price was $3.37 a gallon.

To give some perceptive, five years ago, gas was $2.86 a gallon and 10 years ago, the per gallon price was $3.59.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Diesel, De Haan said, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents a gallon from a week ago.

“Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long,” he said. “Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”