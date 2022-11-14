PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria is on track to see the most expensive Thanksgiving gas prices on record as the local price per gallon averaged $4.11 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 18.3 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, but still 58 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.85 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 64 cents higher at $4.49 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.64, down from last week’s $3.69. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.93 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $4.05.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.55 per gallon. The statewide average is $4.14 per gallon, 14.9 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $4.29.

The national average price per gallon has fallen 2.6 cents this week to average $3.76 Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, is hopeful that the up-and-down trend in prices will take a turn for the cheaper.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”

The price of diesel rose slightly this week, averaging $5.34 per gallon nationally.