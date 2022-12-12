PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the fifth week in a row Peoria drivers saw the average price per gallon fall, dropping 15.2 cents this week to average $3.49 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, and only 0.7 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.19 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 60 cents higher at $3.79 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.02, down from last week’s $3.19. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.33 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $3.49.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $2.72 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.79, a difference of $3.07 per gallon. The statewide average is $3.42 per gallon, 17.8 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $3.60.

The national average price per gallon has fallen 14.4 cents this week to average $3.21 Monday.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas.”

The price of diesel also declined this week, averaging $4.91 per gallon nationally.