PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gasoline in Peoria has fallen 7.5 cents a gallon in the last week, according to the website Gasbuddy.com.

Peoria prices are averaging $3.72 today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 148 stations in Peoria. Prices are 8.2 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and stand 76.2 cents a gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Peoria was priced at $3.49/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 50 cents a gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.28 a gallon while the highest was $5.19, a difference of $1.91 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.