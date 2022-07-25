PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria drivers continue to feel relief as the average gas price in the city fell 18.1 cents this week, to an average of $4.59 per gallon Monday.

Across the state, Champaign’s average price per gallon is $4.45, down from last week’s $4.62. The average price in the St. Louis metro area is $4.24 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $4.42.

The lowest price in Illinois Sunday was listed at $3.68 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.99, a difference of $2.31 per gallon. The statewide average is $4.82 per gallon, 18.3 cents cheaper than last week’s average.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said he is cautiously optimistic that the 70 cent decline over the past six weeks will continue.

“I have no reason yet to expect the decline won’t reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel,” said De Haan. “However, should the tropics become more active, the decline could eventually reverse. In addition, this week we’ll see GDP data for the second quarter, and if it’s better than expected, we may see oil rally, slowing the descent.”

As of Sunday, nine states across the U.S. have seen average prices drop below $4 per gallon.

The national average this week is down to $4.33 per gallon, down 17.4 cents per gallon from one week ago. Today’s average is 56.7 cents down from the average price one month ago, and only $1.19 per gallon higher than one year ago.

The price of diesel has also declined 13 cents nationally in the past week and stands at an average of $5.41 per gallon.