Gas prices dropping slightly in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria gas prices fell one cent per gallon in the past week, and are expected to stay that way according to a survey from GasBuddy released Monday.

The survey showed the average gas price in Peoria is around $2.41 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the city is priced around $2.29 per gallon while the most expensive gas price is $2.59 per gallon, a price difference of 30 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said because the summer driving season is halfway through, the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall.

“As of Sunday evening, it appears possible that we may break the nine straight weeks of rising prices thanks to a drop in demand fueled by COVID-19 cases surging in some states,” De Haan said.

“So far this summer, both holidays have seen the lowest prices since 2004, and it’s possible that if things don’t improve much by Labor Day we could see the rare trifecta of every summer holiday setting multi-year lows. For now, I believe we may see increases stall, and some minor increases or decreases until we see a solid change in the coronavirus situation. For now, some states will see slight increases, some may see slight decreases, but gas prices are essentially stuck in limbo.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.29 per gallon, and in Champaign, the average price is $2.37 per gallon. In the Quad Cities, the average price is as low as $2.13 per gallon, 2.4 cents lower than their price last week.

The national average gas price fell 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon today.

