PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — GasBuddy stated the average price of gas has dropped about 6.6 cents a gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is $3.80 a gallon, with the cheapest gas priced at $3.62 a gallon and the most expensive priced at $3.99 a gallon.

The average price across the state is down to about $4.02 a gallon and the national average is down to $3.58 a gallon.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.



