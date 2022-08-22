PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria have fallen yet again, but drivers may not notice the change; the average gas price in the city fell only 2.3 cents this week to average $3.93 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 72.6 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and 66.9 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.58 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 81.0 cents higher at $4.39 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.66, down from last week’s $3.77. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.85 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $3.93.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.49 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.89, a difference of $2.40 per gallon. The statewide average is $4.24 per gallon, 1.5 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $4.26.

The average price in Peoria as well as the average price statewide are still above the national average.

The national average this week is down to $3.86 per gallon, down 5.1 cents per gallon from one week ago. Monday’s average is 51.3 cents down from the average price one month ago, and only 72.2 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, Gasbuddy’s survey shows that the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks.

“The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

The price of diesel is declining as well, dropping 6.3 cents nationally in the past week, finally dipping $5 at an average of $4.97 per gallon.