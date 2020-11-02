Gas prices fall in Peoria just before Election Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices fell 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week in Peoria, which is 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.28 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $1.93 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 56 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the drop in gas prices has accelerated in the last week as oil prices remain uncertain over the election, stimulus debate and coronavirus case counts soar, leading to more states rolling back their reopening plans.

“In just the last few days, it feels like uncertainty over a potential legal fight over the U.S. election has also risen to near panic levels, all of which throws more uncertainty into the ring, keeping the U.S. from potentially having a clear leader to turn things around,” De Haan said. “For now, it’s virtually guaranteed that the national average will fall to under $2 per gallon in the next two weeks, so motorists need not be in a rush to fill their tanks.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.17 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.14 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $1.99 per gallon.

The national average gas price also fell slightly from last week, averaging $2.12 per gallon.

