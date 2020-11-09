Gas prices fall slightly in Peoria after Election Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices fell 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week in Peoria, which is 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.28 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $1.91 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 58 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the drop in price is no surprise, but shifting political power could change that.

“As expected, previous weakness in oil has continued to translate into falling gasoline prices nearly nationwide as motorists cast their ballots last week, but the six-week trend could reverse on optimism that President-elect Biden may move quickly to get organized and Sen. Majority Leader McConnell has said stimulus is high on his agenda, aiding the economy and oil demand,” De Haan said.

“As of late Sunday, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up over 8% compared to just last Monday, a solid rally that may eventually halt the decline in gasoline prices, should the optimism continue even against a backdrop of a continued global rise in coronavirus cases. It remains challenging to predict how the Presidential transition may occur, and if it drags the economy down, I could see pessimism and lower prices return, but for now, it appears that a solid dose of optimism may soon drive prices up.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.19 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.11 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price stayed at $1.99 per gallon.

The national average gas price also fell slightly from last week, averaging $2.09 per gallon.

