Gas prices fall slightly in Peoria ahead of holiday weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices fell slightly in Peoria as the summer driving season continues, putting the average price per gallon at $3.25 ahead of the holiday weekend.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went down 0.5 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $2.87 while the most expensive price is $3.40 per gallon, a difference of 53 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.22 per gallon, down 2.9 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.16 per gallon, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $3 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said gas prices are following rising oil demand.

“With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following oil’s rise last week setting a new 2021 high,” De Haan said.

He said drivers will continue to see high gas prices over the holiday weekend.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue to rise as Americans’ insatiable demand for gasoline continues to act as a catalyst, and with hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty more catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately,” said De Haan in a blog post.

GasBuddy is not alone in that prediction. AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said while it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, the last few gas price increases have been noticeable.

“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more,” McGee said, “That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25. Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”

AAA is predicting a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for the holiday.