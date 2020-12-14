Gas prices falling slightly in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices fell 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week in Peoria, which is 4.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.24 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.09 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 40 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said after last week’s gas spike across the country, prices per gallon fell, and for the time being, that’s where he expects them to stay.

“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and restrictions weighing on gasoline demand, we’re likely to see optimism over vaccinations offset by lower current demand for the most part,” De Haan said. “In the weeks ahead, as that balance shifts and millions get the vaccination, if things look much improved, I would expect for a longer upward move in gas prices. For now, however, the holidays will be marked by the lowest seasonal prices in years.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $2.16 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.13 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.03 per gallon.

The national average gas price also fell, averaging $2.14 per gallon.