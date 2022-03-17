WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After an increase in gas prices, one bike shop is seeing an increase in sales.

Russell’s Cycling and Fitness Center in Washington, IL has benefited from the peak in gas prices three times in its 46 years of being open, according to the owner, Joe Russell.

Those three times include when the center opened in the ’70s, another time in the ’80s, and once again in 2022.

Russell said he is thankful that there is an opportunity to have an alternative that is healthy for people’s wallets and bodies.

Their busiest times of year are mid-March to mid-September but he said gas prices have brought in more traffic than usual.

“We’ve had a lot of activity this spring already with a blessing of amazing weather this wee,k of course, but then also combined with the pricing of gas has made a lot of folks come in and get excited about biking this year,” said Russell.

He said what makes biking in Central Illinois so enjoyable is the well-established trail systems.