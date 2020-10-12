Gas prices in Peoria fall slightly

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week in Peoria, which is 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.33 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.18 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 31 cents.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said average gas prices are mostly staying range bound as the tug of war between market forces continues to keep prices restricted to current levels.

“On one side, the coronavirus situation would be pulling prices down as year-to-date gasoline demand stands some 13 percent lower than last year, but on the positive side is the possibility of economic stimulus that could boost households ahead of the election if the two parties can manage to agree,” De Haan said. “For now, with little action on either issue, oil markets are seeing a good amount of speculation and seesawing, and that will continue until we have a clear answer on whether Washington will deliver more economic aid to hard-hit Americans.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.20 per gallon. Champaign’s average price is $2.17 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price stayed at $2.09 per gallon.

The national average gas price also fell slightly from last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon.

