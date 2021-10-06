Gas prices in Peoria increase slightly, average $3.31 per gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices went up slightly in Peoria, putting the average price of gas at $3.31 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon increased 4.3 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $2.98 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 51 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.32 per gallon, up 5.6 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price also rose to $3.27 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price increased to $3.10 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said drivers should not expect to see gas prices dip anytime soon.

“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” De Haan said in a blog post.

“With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks,” he continued.