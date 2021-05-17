Gas prices in Peoria rise slightly, averaging $3.19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices are rising in Peoria this week, putting the average price per gallon at $3.19.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went up 1.3 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 15.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is priced at $3.09 while the most expensive price is $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 30 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.19 per gallon, up 4.5 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $3.15 per gallon as well, and over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.99 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said while the national average gas price surged last week due to price jumps in Southeastern states following the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations.

“With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Virginia,” De Haan said in a blog post.

“The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red-hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest. I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”

