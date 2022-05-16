PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria stayed at their record-high average of $4.73 per gallon Monday. This is the highest average price Peoria has seen in the last decade, and drivers across the nation are also feeling the pinch, data from GasBuddy shows.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 37.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.54 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.85 per gallon, a difference of 31 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.83 per gallon, unchanged from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $4.70 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price soared to $4.27 per gallon.

AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross said the only states across the nation with an average gas price under $4 are Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48, and Gross said that increase is mostly due to the high cost of crude oil, which he noted is hovering near $110 a barrel.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” Gross said. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally, meaning more pain for drivers in the U.S.

“New records continued to be set on a near-daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon,” De Haan said in a blog post. “Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside, and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season.”

De Haan said while the increases may begin slowing as pump prices catch up to oil, there is not much reason to be optimistic that drivers will see a plunge in prices any time soon.