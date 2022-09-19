PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —- Peorians continue to see gas prices fall as we move into autumn, with the average gas price in the city falling 3.8 cents this week to average $3.76 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 18.5 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and 44.4 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.63 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 36 cents higher at $3.99 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.55, up from last week’s $3.53. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.64 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $3.71.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.74 per gallon. The statewide average is $3.90 per gallon, 8.4 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $3.98.

With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015. The majority of states’ prices have continued to decline. However, experts think that this week could change the downward trend.

“With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

The price of diesel has gone down as well, averaging 7.0 cents cheaper nationally at $4.93 per gallon.