PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas prices have risen approximately 9.2 cents since last week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average gas price is $3.66 a gallon Monday. This is about four cents cheaper than a month ago, and about $1.65 cheaper than a year ago.

The cheapest price reported in Peoria Sunday was $3.35 a gallon, and the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.

The average gas price across the state is $3.96, and the average price in the U.S. is $3.57.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.