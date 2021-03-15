Gas prices on the rise, expect to pay more than $3 per gallon at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – At the pump gas prices are on the rise in Peoria.

According to Gas Buddy, Peoria gas prices are averaging $3.02 per gallon Monday, March 15. That’s 15 cents higher than last week, 33 cents higher than a month ago, and 68.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Lena Haig, a Peoria driver, described her concerns for the high gas prices.

“I’m just above minimum wage, I can’t afford driving everywhere as much as I would like to and literally it’s just 50 bucks goes towards my tank and that’s a third of my paycheck,” Haig said.

The cheapest station in Peoria is $2.89 per gallon compared to the cheapest in Illinois sitting at $2.49 per gallon.