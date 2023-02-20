PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have slightly increased in Peoria this week.

According to a survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria from GasBuddy, gas prices have risen an average of 9 cents per gallon, up to $3.55 a gallon on average this week.

Despite the week-by-week rise, this price is still 4.8 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago, and 11.7 cents a gallon cheaper than this time last year.

The lowest price in the Peoria area was $3.25 a gallon, while the most expensive price was $3.79 a gallon. The average price across the state was $3.49 a gallon.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.