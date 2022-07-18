PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria can look forward to an increasing decline in gas prices, experts say, as the average gas price in the city fell 12.4 cents this week to an average of $4.77 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 49 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, while still $1.43 per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $4.29 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 70 cents higher at $4.99 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $4.47, down from last week’s $4.61. The average price in the Champaign area is $4.62 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $4.71.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.83 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $6.29, a difference of $2.46 per gallon. The statewide average is $5.00 per gallon, 15 cents cheaper than last week’s average.

Per GasBuddy, this decline in gas prices–now going on five weeks–is the longest stretch of falling prices that drivers have seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it’s likely to continue.

“Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

The national average this week is down to $4.51 per gallon, down 15.8 cents per gallon from one week ago. Today’s average is 47.9 cents down from the average price one month ago, but still $1.35 per gallon higher than one year ago.

The price of diesel has also declined 10.8 cents nationally in the past week and stands at an average of $5.54 per gallon.