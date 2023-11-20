PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gas in Peoria didn’t go up or down in the past week, according to an Internet website that tracks gas prices.

According to a Gas Buddy Survey of 148 gas stations in the Peoria area, the average price of gas on Monday stayed at about $3.41 a gallon. This is about 11.6 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago and 53.7 cents a gallon cheaper than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Peoria was priced at $3.09 a gallon while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.77 a gallon while the highest was $4.99.\

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.