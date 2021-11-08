Gas prices rise slightly, average $3.56

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the national average gas pricing continues to rise, gas prices in Peoria also saw a slight increase recently.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon rose 4.9 cents in the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $3.22 while the most expensive price is listed at $3.75 per gallon, a difference of 53 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $3.55 per gallon, up 5.9 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price rose to $3.52 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $3.29 per gallon.

AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross said Daylight Saving Time may help curb gas demand.

“Not everybody loves changing their household clocks for the end of Daylight Saving Time. But the shorter days could lead to lower demand for gas. Drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands,” said Gross.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices, drivers should see small declines this week in a majority of the country.

“At OPEC’s monthly meeting last week, the cartel held firm to the small increases they agreed to in July, raising November production by 400,000 barrels per day. With President Biden still mulling over options to help push gas prices down, we could continue to see some volatility in oil prices. I don’t immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run-up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong. Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren’t significantly curbing consumption,” De Haan said in a blog post.

