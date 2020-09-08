PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices rose 3.0 cents in Peoria Tuesday.
The survey showed average gas prices currently at $2.38 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.19 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 40 cents.
GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said since Hurricane Laura moved on and as seasonal challenges come into view, gas prices have started to fall as oil prices have fallen slightly.
“We’ll likely see additional downward movement in the weeks ahead with gasoline demand set to decline as we move into the fall months and as COVID-19 restrictions keep demand from rallying,” De Haan said.
“It’s entirely possible we could see the national average fall under $2 per gallon by the end of the year without a major improvement in the situation.”
Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.26 per gallon, down 3.2 cents from last week’s average. Champaign’s average price is $2.18 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.10 per gallon.
The national average gas price fell from last week, averaging $2.21 per gallon.
Latest Headlines
- Rainfall Reports: Tuesday, September 8th
- Morton native opens free-to-shop store to support those in need
- Chicago Police address Labor Day Weekend violence
- CI Hero: Farnan Family raises more than $16k for ‘Team Blaze’ during inaugural HOI Congenital Heart Defect Walk/Parade
- Gas prices rising in Peoria