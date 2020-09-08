Gas prices rising in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices rose 3.0 cents in Peoria Tuesday.

The survey showed average gas prices currently at $2.38 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.19 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 40 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said since Hurricane Laura moved on and as seasonal challenges come into view, gas prices have started to fall as oil prices have fallen slightly.

“We’ll likely see additional downward movement in the weeks ahead with gasoline demand set to decline as we move into the fall months and as COVID-19 restrictions keep demand from rallying,” De Haan said.

“It’s entirely possible we could see the national average fall under $2 per gallon by the end of the year without a major improvement in the situation.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.26 per gallon, down 3.2 cents from last week’s average. Champaign’s average price is $2.18 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.10 per gallon.

The national average gas price fell from last week, averaging $2.21 per gallon.

Peoria County (Red) averaging $2.399 per gallon compared to neighboring areas Tazewell County (Orange) averaging $2.342, Woodford County (Green) averaging $2.334, Stark County (Light Blue) averaging $2.325, and Marshall County (Dark Blue) averaging $2.312.

