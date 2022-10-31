PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers will get a treat rather than a trick at the pump this week as gas prices fell for the third week in a row: the average gas price in Peoria fell 4.7 cents this week to average $4.21 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, and 70.8 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $4.09 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 30 cents higher at $4.39 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.61, down from last week’s $3.69. The average price in the Champaign area is $4.02 per gallon, down from last week’s average of $4.10.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.53 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.34 per gallon. The statewide average is $4.10 per gallon, 9.8 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $4.20.

The national average price per gallon has fallen 4.7 cents this week to average $3.72 Monday.

This marks the third consecutive week of falling prices, but prices are varying widely by region and experts say that trend will continue.

“The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

The price of diesel declined slightly this week, averaging $5.28 per gallon nationally.