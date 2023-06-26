PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria has become about six cents cheaper since last week.

According to a GasBuddy Survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, on Monday the average price of gas is $3.89 a gallon. The cheapest gas in Peoria was priced at $3.39 a gallon, and the most expensive was priced at $3.88 a gallon.

This is about 0.6 cents a gallon cheaper than this time last month, and $1.53 cheaper than this time last year.

The average price in Illinois is $3.96 a gallon, and the average price of gas across the U.S. is $3.54.

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

