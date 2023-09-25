PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas Prices have fallen approximately 4 cents in the Peoria area since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations, the average price of gas in Peoria in the last week was $3.74. This is approximately 21 cents cheaper than a month ago, and about four cents cheaper than a year ago.

The cheapest gas price recorded in Peoria last week was $3.37 and the most expensive was $3.99. The average price of gas in Illinois is about $3.85 a gallon, and the national average is $3.80.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.