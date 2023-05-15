PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have fallen an average of 3.3 cents a gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations around Peoria, the average gas price around Peoria is $3.69 a gallon.

This is 19.6 cents per gallon less than a month ago, and approximately $1.04 a gallon cheaper than last year.

The average gas price in Peoria is lower than the state average of $3.88 a gallon and higher than the national average of $3.51.

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline – the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year-ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.