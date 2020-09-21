Gas prices trending downward for Peoria

In this June 26, 2019 photo, a man adds fuel to his vehicle with the price of gas displayed at the pump at a gas station in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, July 11, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for June. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly GasBuddy survey reported gas prices fell 2.2 cents in the past week in Peoria, and leaders say the national trend is giving consumers the “the lowest prices seasonally since 2004” in most states.

The survey showed average gas prices in Peoria currently at $2.33 per gallon, while the cheapest gas price sits at $2.18 per gallon and the most expensive gas price staying around $2.55 per gallon, a difference of 37 cents.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said seasonal factors continue to push gas prices down in most areas across the country, though with hurricane season being active, sporadic shutdowns of oil rigs in the Gulf is leading to volatility in the price of oil, which may become a factor in the weeks ahead.

“With oil’s rally back to $41 per barrel last week, the downturn in the national average may be put on pause for a couple of weeks, but we remain very likely to eventually continue to downward momentum into the heart of autumn.” De Haan said. “For now, we remain at the lowest prices seasonally since 2004 in most states, and largely, motorists can expect that to continue.”

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average around $2.20 per gallon, down 1.6 cents from last week’s average. Champaign’s average price is $2.21 per gallon. Over in the Quad Cities, the average price rose to $2.13 per gallon.

The national average gas price fell from last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon.

