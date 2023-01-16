PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria has gone up 10.3 cents a gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey, the average gas price of 148 gas stations in Peoria is currently $3.46 a gallon Monday. This is 5.1 cents higher than a month ago and 3.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Sunday, the cheapest gas in Peoria was $3.26 a gallon, and the most expensive was $3.79. Across the state, the lowest price was $2.86 a gallon, and the most expensive was $4.79 a gallon.

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops, however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

The national average is $3.28 a gallon, up 2.5 cents per gallon since last week, and up 14.9 cents a gallon since a month ago.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.