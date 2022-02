GERMANTOWN HILL, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of Ricky’s gas station said the recent snowfall caused the station’s canopy to collapse overnight.

The owner said he got the call about 2 a.m. regarding the incident. He said he believes the snow piled on top of the structure and caused it to crumble.

He said he’s now working with insurance to estimate the damages.

The canopy caved in when the building was closed and there were no injuries reported.