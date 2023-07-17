PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average price of gas in Peoria has risen 1.3 cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas Monday is $3.57. That is about 15 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.20 cheaper than a year ago.

The cheapest gas available in Peoria was $3.34 and the most expensive gas was $3.89.

The average price of gas in Illinois is $3.82, and the average price of gas across the U.S. is $3.53.

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor.”

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.