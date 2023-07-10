PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The average gas price in Peoria dropped approximately 4.1 cents since this time last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 148 gas stations in Peoria, the average price of gas is $3.56 a gallon. This is about 8.2 cents cheaper than a month ago and about $1.33 cheaper than this time last year.

The cheapest gas recorded in Peoria yesterday was about $3.16 and the most expensive was $3.89.

The average price of gas in the state is $3.81 and the average price of gas in the U.S. is $3.50.

“After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

More information is available on GasBuddy’s website.